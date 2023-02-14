Bitadze didn't travel with the Magic to Toronto and won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Less than an hour before their 100-91 win over the Bulls on Monday, the Magic announced the signing of Bitadze, who had been cut loose by Indiana last week. Since he's not yet with the Magic and hasn't taken part in a practice, Bitadze won't join the team until after the All-Star break. Once he gets a few practices under his belt and is cleared to make his Orlando debut, Bitadze is likely to fill the third-string center role that was vacated by Mo Bamba, whom the Magic traded to the Lakers last week.