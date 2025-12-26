Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Magic's Goga Bitadze: Won't play Friday
Bitadze (knee) will not play Friday against the Hornets.
Bitadze was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest and will miss his second straight game. For now, he can be considered questionable for the second leg of this back-to-back set Saturday against Denver.