Gravett will come off the bench Thursday against the Pelicans with Cole Anthony (ankle) returning to action.

The little-known rookie made a spot start against Atlanta on Wednesday night, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes of action. He's played at least 24 minutes in all three games since joining the team, but his workload figures to decrease Thursday with Anthony -- typically a 30-to-35-minute player -- back in action.