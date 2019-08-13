Magic's Hassani Gravett: Signs with Magic
Gravett signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Gravett is coming off a successful career as a point guard at South Carolina. He will now spend training camp with the Magic before likely ending up with the team's G League affiliate in Lakeland.
