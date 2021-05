Brazdeikis is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Brazdeikis has appeared in a total of five games this season for the Knicks and 76ers, and it looks like he will get his third chance at NBA action this season in Orlando. The 22-year-old has scored a total of two points in his five limited showings, but he may get a chance at more minutes with Orlando not competing for the playoffs.