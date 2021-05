Brazdeikis scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes in Monday's win over the Pistons.

Brazdeikis joined the Magic on a 10-day contract Sunday and made an immediate impact in his first game with the team. With a multitude of rotation players currently sidelined in Orlando, Brazdeikis could continue to see an oversized role to close the season.