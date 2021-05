Brazdeikis signed a contract with the Magic for the remainder of the season Wednesday.

Brazdeikis has had significant playing time since joining Orlando on a 10-day deal May 2, and he could continue to take on a significant role to close out the season. In his five games since he joined the Magic, Brazdeikis has averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 28.2 minutes per contest.