Magic's Isaac Humphries: Gets camp deal from Orlando
Humphries agreed in principle Wednesday with the Magic on an Exhibit 10 contract, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
Humphries made his NBA debut with the Hawks late in the 2018-19 campaign, appearing in five contests and averaging 3.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game. The seven-foot center most recently played for the Clippers during the Las Vegas Summer League, where he apparently attracted the Magic's attention enough to secure a training-camp invitation. Humphries is unlikely to break camp with the Magic, but he'll likely stick in the organization and open the upcoming season with Orlando's G League affiliate in Lakeland.
