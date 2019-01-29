Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Active, unlikely to play
Briscoe (ankle) will be active for Tuesday's game against the Thunder but is not expected to play, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Briscoe has missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and while he is healthy enough to return, the Magic will continue to use Jerian Grant as their backup point guard.
