Briscoe agreed Thursday to a contract with the Magic, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Briscoe is expected to play for the Magic's summer league team over the next few weeks, though he already apparently made an impression during the team's minicamp the last few days. That earns him what is likely a training camp contract, which should give Briscoe the opportunity to battle for a final roster spot. Briscoe was dominant overseas in Estonia last season and he averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 39 games.