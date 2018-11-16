Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Assigned to G League
Briscoe has been assigned to the G League.
Briscoe was called up from the G League on Nov. 11 but didn't see any action with the Magic this week. The Kentucky product will be available to play with Lakeland starting Friday.
