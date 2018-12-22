Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Fails to play Friday
Briscoe (illness) didn't take the court Friday against Chicago but appeared active.
Briscoe was a DNP-Coach's Decision, so he could've entered the contest if needed. He's been dealing with an illness of late, although even when healthy he hasn't contributed much to the Magic this season. Briscoe is averaging 1.7 points over 6.9 minutes per matchup over 11 games in 2018.
