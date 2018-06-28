Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Headed to summer league with Magic
Briscoe will play for the Magic's summer league team.
An undrafted free agent out of Kentucky back in 2017, Briscoe was with the Trail Blazers for training camp last season, but was ultimately let go at roster cuts. He then opted to head overseas, playing for BC Kalev/Cramo of Estonia where he averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 39 games. Briscoe now joins the Magic for summer league and his ultimate goal will be to play well enough to get another shot at training camp. While this is a good first step, Briscoe has a long ways to go before potentially making the final roster.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...