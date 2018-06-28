Briscoe will play for the Magic's summer league team.

An undrafted free agent out of Kentucky back in 2017, Briscoe was with the Trail Blazers for training camp last season, but was ultimately let go at roster cuts. He then opted to head overseas, playing for BC Kalev/Cramo of Estonia where he averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 39 games. Briscoe now joins the Magic for summer league and his ultimate goal will be to play well enough to get another shot at training camp. While this is a good first step, Briscoe has a long ways to go before potentially making the final roster.