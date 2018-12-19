Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Likely to sit out with illness
Briscoe is dealing with an illness and is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Briscoe's absence shouldn't impact coach Steve Clifford's rotation, as the rookie has averaged just 7.0 minutes per game over 10 appearances in his inaugural NBA campaign. Once he recovers from the illness, it probably won't be long before the Kentucky product is dispatched to the G League's Lakeland Magic.
