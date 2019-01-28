Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Listed as questionable
Briscoe (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesady's game against the Thunder.
Briscoe missed a second consecutive game Sunday against Houston, and the Magic will wait until shootaround Tuesday to offer a more definitive update. Prior to the sprained right ankle, Briscoe had averaged 19.0 minutes across the team's last eight contests.
