Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Looks like top backup point guard
Briscoe tallied nine points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 17 minutes Monday in the Magic's 111-95 loss to the Kings.
Meanwhile, Jerian Grant played five minutes or fewer for the third game in a row, signaling that Briscoe has moved ahead of him on the depth chart as the top backup to starting point guard D.J. Augustin. While that development puts Briscoe's stock on the rise, he'll still need to carve out a greater share of the backcourt minutes before he can be considered a viable fantasy option even in most deep settings.
More News
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Plays 27 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Fails to play Friday•
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Likely to sit out with illness•
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Assigned to G League•
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Recalled from G League•
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Scores 10 points in debut•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.