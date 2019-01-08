Briscoe tallied nine points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 17 minutes Monday in the Magic's 111-95 loss to the Kings.

Meanwhile, Jerian Grant played five minutes or fewer for the third game in a row, signaling that Briscoe has moved ahead of him on the depth chart as the top backup to starting point guard D.J. Augustin. While that development puts Briscoe's stock on the rise, he'll still need to carve out a greater share of the backcourt minutes before he can be considered a viable fantasy option even in most deep settings.