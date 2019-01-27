Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Out for Sunday's contest
Briscoe (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Briscoe will have the chance to return to the court with Tuesday's game against the Thunder just around the corner. As for now, Jerian Grant seems likely to gobble some of Briscoe's leftover minutes.
