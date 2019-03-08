Briscoe was ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a torn meniscus, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Briscoe was a late addition to the injury report Friday and an MRI revealed that the point guard has a small torn meniscus. He is still being evaluated, so a timetable is yet to be determined, but with Briscoe likely facing an extended absence, Jerian Grant is expected to step back in as the team's backup point guard.

