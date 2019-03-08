Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Out with torn meniscus
Briscoe was ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a torn meniscus, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Briscoe was a late addition to the injury report Friday and an MRI revealed that the point guard has a small torn meniscus. He is still being evaluated, so a timetable is yet to be determined, but with Briscoe likely facing an extended absence, Jerian Grant is expected to step back in as the team's backup point guard.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...