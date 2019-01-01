Briscoe contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Monday's loss to the Hornets.

Briscoe played a season-high 27 minutes although he was unable to make a widespread impact. The rookie guard, who's played just seven minutes in his previous four games, saw heightened run largely due to the game being out-of-hand by midway through the third quarter. Based on Briscoe's limited rotational role this season, it's unlikely he suddenly sees a sustained increase in minutes going forward.