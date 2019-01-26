Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Questionable for Saturday
Briscoe (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Briscoe was held out of Friday's game with an ankle injury, and the team will wait until Sunday's shootaround to issue another update. The Kentucky product was limited to just one minute of action against the Nets on Wednesday, but prior to that he'd played at least 19 minutes in four straight games.
