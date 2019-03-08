Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Questionable vs. Mavs
Briscoe is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Mavericks due to a sore right knee.
Briscoe has been a mainstay in the Magic's rotation since the start of February, but he now appears to have emerged from Tuesday's game against the 76ers with a knee injury. Given the point guard's late addition to the injury report Friday, he will likely end up being a game-time decision.
