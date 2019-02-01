Briscoe (ankle) played 23 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 107-100 victory over the Pacers, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG), eight assists and five rebounds.

Briscoe had sat out the Magic's previous three games with the sprained right ankle but re-entered the rotation as the backup point guard after gaining clearance to play Thursday. His fantasy appeal remains limited while he's confined to a role on the second unit, but Briscoe could see his opportunities expand if starter D.J. Augustin is dealt prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.