Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Returns to action
Briscoe (ankle) played 23 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 107-100 victory over the Pacers, finishing with zero points (0-2 FG), eight assists and five rebounds.
Briscoe had sat out the Magic's previous three games with the sprained right ankle but re-entered the rotation as the backup point guard after gaining clearance to play Thursday. His fantasy appeal remains limited while he's confined to a role on the second unit, but Briscoe could see his opportunities expand if starter D.J. Augustin is dealt prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...