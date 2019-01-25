Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Ruled out Friday
Briscoe (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Briscoe sprained his right ankle in Wednesday's game against the Nets and it will force the young point guard to be sidelined for at least one game. As a result, Jerian Grant will be back in the Magic's rotation as the backup point guard.
