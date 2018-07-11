Briscoe is dealing with a shin contusion and has been ruled out for Thursday's summer league matchup against the Jazz, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Briscoe has started all three Vegas Summer League games thus far, averaging 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal across 18.9 minutes. However, it appears he picked up a bruised shin recently and will now be held out as a precautionary measure. While it doesn't sound like it's anything serious, there's a chance Briscoe is done for the rest of the summer league. The 6-foot-3 guard already agreed to a contract with the Magic at the start of July, so he should be heading to training camp with the organization.