Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Scores 10 points in debut
Briscoe contributed 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 10 minutes during Friday's 120-88 loss to the Hornets.
Briscoe filled up the box score in his regular season debut, albeit in limited minutes. The 22-year-old rookie from Kentucky is better known for his ability to defend and dish than knock down threes, but he connected on his lone attempt in this one. For now Briscoe remains behind D.J. Augustin and Jerian Grant on the depth chart.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...