Briscoe contributed 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three assists, and one rebound in 10 minutes during Friday's 120-88 loss to the Hornets.

Briscoe filled up the box score in his regular season debut, albeit in limited minutes. The 22-year-old rookie from Kentucky is better known for his ability to defend and dish than knock down threes, but he connected on his lone attempt in this one. For now Briscoe remains behind D.J. Augustin and Jerian Grant on the depth chart.