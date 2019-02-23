Briscoe managed 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Bulls.

Briscoe has clearly leapfrogged Jerian Grant to become the primary backup point guard behind D.J. Augustin. Grant hasn't earned double-digit minutes since Jan. 29, while Briscoe has seen 20-plus minutes in seven of the last nine games. With that being said, Briscoe is best reserved for use in deeper leagues, as he matched his season high scoring total in this one and hadn't reached double figures since Oct. 19.