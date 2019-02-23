Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Scores 10 points in Friday's loss
Briscoe managed 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Friday's 110-109 loss to the Bulls.
Briscoe has clearly leapfrogged Jerian Grant to become the primary backup point guard behind D.J. Augustin. Grant hasn't earned double-digit minutes since Jan. 29, while Briscoe has seen 20-plus minutes in seven of the last nine games. With that being said, Briscoe is best reserved for use in deeper leagues, as he matched his season high scoring total in this one and hadn't reached double figures since Oct. 19.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...