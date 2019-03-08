Briscoe is expected to meet with team doctors to determine whether he needs surgery to repair his torn meniscus, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Briscoe is still holding out hope that his injury may be able to heal with the help of physical therapy, as it would offer a much quicker return to action. His status for the near future will become more clear after determining the best course of action.

