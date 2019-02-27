Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Upgraded to doubtful
Briscoe (concussion) is doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Warriors, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Briscoe has missed the past two games with a concussion after hitting the back of his head on a teammates' knee. Chances are that he won't play Thursday, but it's possible he'll make his return Saturday against the Pacers.
