Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Will not play Sunday
Briscoe will not play in Sunday's game against the Raptors after being placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
It's unclear when Briscoe suffered the concussion or how severe the concussion is. With Briscoe out, Jerian Grant will man the backup point guard minutes. Briscoe will likely be considered day-to-day, and he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
