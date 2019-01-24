Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Won't return Wednesday
Briscoe sprained his right ankle and won't return to Wednesday's tilt with the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Briscoe hadn't recorded a stat and played just one minute when he suffered the ankle sprain midway through the first quarter Wednesday. A definite timeline has yet to be laid out, but it's likely that the rookie guard will miss a couple games at least. Look for Jonathon Simmons and Jerian Grant to see additional run as long as Briscoe's out.
More News
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Looks like top backup point guard•
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Plays 27 minutes in blowout loss•
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Fails to play Friday•
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Likely to sit out with illness•
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Assigned to G League•
-
Magic's Isaiah Briscoe: Recalled from G League•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...