Briscoe sprained his right ankle and won't return to Wednesday's tilt with the Nets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Briscoe hadn't recorded a stat and played just one minute when he suffered the ankle sprain midway through the first quarter Wednesday. A definite timeline has yet to be laid out, but it's likely that the rookie guard will miss a couple games at least. Look for Jonathon Simmons and Jerian Grant to see additional run as long as Briscoe's out.