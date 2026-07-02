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Magic's Izaiyah Nelson: Signs two-way deal with Orlando

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nelson agreed to a two-way contract with Orlando on Wednesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.

Nelson was selected by Washington with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to Orlando. He began his collegiate career at Arkansas State before spending the 2025-26 campaign at South Florida. In 34 games, which included an NCAA Tournament loss to Louisville, the 22-year-old averaged 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.6 steals over 27.3 minutes. The Magic's roster is loaded, and while that doesn't necessarily mean Nelson won't see the floor for the parent club, he will likely spend most of his first season in the G League.

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