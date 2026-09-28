Team president Jeff Weltman said Monday that Nelson (ankle) remains about a month away from returning to the court after offseason surgery, per Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com.

With Nelson still in recovery mode from the left ankle surgery he underwent this summer, his path back to game action remains delayed for the early part of the season. The rookie big man is on a two-way contract with the Magic, so his short-term absence mainly affects his developmental timeline rather than Orlando's regular rotation.