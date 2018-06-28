Magic's Jacobi Boykins: Lands summer league invite from Magic

Boykins will suit up for the Magic's summer league team.

Boykins spent the last four years playing college ball at Louisiana Tech and is coming off a junior campaign where he averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 30.5 minutes. The 6-foot-6 wing also knocked down an impressive 39.5 percent of his three-point attempts, so his way into the NBA could be his ability to knock down deep balls consistently. While he wasn't selected in last week's draft, Boykins will now get a shot to perform in front of the Magic staff during summer league, which could result in a training camp invite if he has a strong showing.

Our Latest Stories