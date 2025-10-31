Suggs (rest) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs had gotten the night off Thursday against Charlotte, given that it was the second night of a back-to-back set. The 2021 first-rounder has yet to reach the 25-minute barrier after missing the preseason while recovering from knee surgery. Suggs has averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest across four games this season, and his return will force Anthony Black to the second unit in all likelihood.