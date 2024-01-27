Suggs (knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Suggs was forced to leave Friday's game with a bruised left knee, but he'll be good to go Sunday. During 16 games leading up to the injury, Suggs averaged 13.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
