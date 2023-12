Suggs (wrist) will play Tuesday versus Washington.

Suggs is officially cleared to return following a two-game absence due to a left wrist sprain. The 22-year-old will start in Orlando's backcourt alongside Anthony Black, with Gary Harris moving to a bench role. Coach Jamahl Mosley noted that Suggs' fatigue level will be monitored after numerous days without game action, but he doesn't face a specific minute restriction.