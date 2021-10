Suggs totaled 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Monday's 107-90 loss to the Heat.

Suggs turned in the most balanced line of his NBA career, although foul trouble curbed his minutes somewhat. He committed five turnovers in the contest, which is to be expected as he adapts to the speed of the NBA, but the Gonzaga product has a bright future, albeit with a struggling Orlando team.