Suggs provided 24 points (8-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 double-overtime loss to the Kings.

Suggs connected on a team-high-tying and season high mark from three while posting a new season-best point total to go along with a pair of blocks and steals in a well-rounded performance. Suggs has connected on five or more threes in two games this year while finishing with 20 or more points in six contests.