Suggs (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Magic had been in desperation mode at point guard for a bit, but the returns of both Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony on Wednesday strengthened the depth at the position. The tandem should continue to operate as the primary ball-handlers for the Magic while Suggs is out, and the team has less incentive to rush his recovery as long as they are healthy.