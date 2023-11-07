Suggs closed Monday's 117-102 loss to the Mavericks with 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes.

Suggs combination of defensive intensity, offensive connectivity and plus-athleticism is a strong foundation, but his inability to carve out an effective shot diet is a detraction to his fantasy credibility as well as his place in Orlando's future. Suggs will likely continue to see a sizable workload, but improving upon his 32.7 percent three-point shooting from last season is imperative.