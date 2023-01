Suggs (ankle) will be available for Thursday's game versus the Grizzlies on a strict minutes limit, Magic play-by-play announcer Jake Chapman reports.

Suggs was finally upgraded to questionable on the initial injury report for Thursday's contest after more than a month on the sidelines, signaling that he may be ready for his return. That will indeed be the case, though head coach Jamahl Mosely indicated "not that long" when asked how much the second-year guard will play.