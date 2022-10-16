Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said Suggs (knee) will be available for Wednesday's season opener in Detroit, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Despite missing the Magic's final three preseason contests with a capsule sprain and a bone bruise in his left knee, Suggs was able to avoid any major damage and looks like he won't have to miss any regular-season action because of it. Suggs may have a minutes restriction of some sort in the opener, but expect the second-year player to start alongside Cole Anthony in the backcourt.