Suggs (concussion) will be available to play Sunday against the Nets, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Suggs is back after spending four games on the sidelines, and his return should result in fewer minutes for Cole Anthony. Suggs can be hit-or-miss, but if you need some triples and steals in your matchup, he could be someone to consider as a streamer with a favorable matchup against the Nets.