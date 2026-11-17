Suggs accumulated 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 25 minutes during Monday's 115-105 win over the Celtics.

Suggs moved back into the starting lineup, playing just his second game since returning from a knee injury that had sidelined him for eight straight games. After a modest showing in his first game back, Suggs looked far more comfortable Monday, although he did battle foul trouble. His presence is key for the Magic, meaning his playing time should continue to ramp up over the next few games.