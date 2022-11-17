Suggs recorded 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 loss to Minnesota.

Suggs scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, making five of his 10 shot attempts and going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. It was his third time scoring at least 20 points in a game and first since Nov. 3. He's averaging 12.9 points and 5.2 assists through 10 games -- 9 starts.