Suggs closed Wednesday's 106-102 victory over the 76ers with 17 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and three steals in 37 minutes.

It was another outstanding performance particularly on defense for Suggs, who piled up three more steals and helped contain Tyrese Maxey, who went just 7-for-19 from the floor and 0-for-7 from downtown for Philadelpha. Over his past five contests, Suggs is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per game. The 23-year-old has taken on a larger role as Orlando's starting point guard with Cole Anthony starting to get phased out of head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation and Markelle Fultz out of the picture altogether, and Suggs should continue absorbing additional ball-handling duties for however long star forward Paolo Banchero (oblique) remains sidelined.