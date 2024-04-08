Suggs closed with 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 victory over the Bulls.

Suggs was coming off seven straight outings in which he couldn't clear the 15-point mark, including back-to-back single-digit scoring efforts, but he bounced back in a big way here and played a prominent role on offense Sunday. However, the uptick in touches was also due to Franz Wagner leaving the game with an ankle sprain in the third quarter. Suggs will try to keep the momentum going when the Magic take on the Rockets on Tuesday.