Suggs logged 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and career-high five steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 105-94 loss to the 76ers.

It was a big night on the defensive end for Suggs, who had only five steals in his prior seven games combined. The second-year point guard has played 20 or more minutes in three straight games, the first time he's seen that kind of consistent workload since he injured his ankle in late November and ceded the starting role to Markelle Fultz. As yet, however, Suggs' production doesn't put him on the radar in shallowed fantasy formats.