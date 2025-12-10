Suggs closed with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Heat.

Suggs continues to remain active on the defensive end, extending his steals streak to seven and averaging 15.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.7 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.1 threes in that span. While he has not been shooting the ball well from beyond the arc (meager 33.3 percent clip this season), he continues to factor in as a two-way presence and has been integral to Orlando's success.