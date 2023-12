Suggs ended Sunday's 114-97 loss to the Celtics with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes.

Despite missing practice Saturday due to a minor left wrist sprain, Suggs was cleared ahead of the opening tip and took back his usual spot in the starting lineup. The third-year guard has now hit double digits in the scoring column in three straight games and has recorded four-plus rebounds and exactly one steal or one block in each of those contests.